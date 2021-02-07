Crow Museum of Asian Art opens three exhibitions

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas has opened three exhibitions. The first exhibition showcases contemporary works of a Texas-based Asian woman artist, Kana Harada. Recent works by Japanese women ceramicists, and an exploration of Vishnu, one of the most iconic gods in Hindu culture, are also on exhibit.

Divine Spark

Divine Spark is the second offering of the multi-year Texas Asian Women Artists exhibition series focused on the work of emerging and established Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists. Dallas-based artist Kana Harada has created several new works during the pandemic, blending messages of hope and positivity with visual innovations to create an imaginative universe of awe, wonder and intimacy. Divine Spark is on view through Sept. 5 at the Crow Museum, located in the Dallas Arts District at 2010 Flora Street in Dallas.

Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists, features stunning works by living Japanese women ceramic artists from the collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz. Vishnu: Across Time and Space, is from the Museum’s vast collection. These two exhibitions are also curated by Dr. Jacqueline Chao, the Crow Museum’s senior curator of Asian art.

“For nearly a year, our nation and world have faced their most difficult times, so we’re delighted to enter 2021 with an array of exhibitions that celebrate the promise of the coming year – from the exquisite works of a remarkably talented Texas artist and Japanese ceramicists, to a revival of the timeless Vishnu, who looks to restore balance during a period of upheaval,” said Amy Lewis Hofland, senior director of the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas.

Texas Asian Women Artists

The Texas Asian Women Artists Series is a landmark multi-year series of exhibitions that the Crow Museum announced in January 2020 to honor the cultural traditions of Asia with new contemporary voices from Texas-based women artists. The artists presented in these exhibitions focus on contemporary issues in Texas and abroad, giving voice to multifaceted, humanized stories of identity, place, tradition and modernity.

“For her first solo exhibition at the Crow Museum, Kana Harada has created a delicate and immersive world for us to explore – we are her guests in her heavenly garden,” said Dr. Chao. “Consisting largely of nature-inspired black foam sculptures with intimate moments of colorful painted details, intricate paper cuts, and bright acrylic and watercolor paintings, she expresses the extraordinary that can be found in the ordinary, and the light that can always be found in the dark.”

Born in Tokyo, Kana Harada studied graphic design, Japanese fine art and drawing at Ochanomizu School of Fine Arts in Tokyo, Japan. Her artwork has been exhibited in such venues as the Amon Carter Museum; Nasher Sculpture Center; The Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont; and The Old Jail Art Center, Albany; as well as in various venues throughout the state of Texas and in New York and Tokyo. She currently lives and works in Dallas.

Born of Fire

Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists features a selection of works by living, emerging and internationally established Japanese women ceramic artists. This exhibition draws from the collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz, who have amassed an important encyclopedic collection of major Japanese modern and contemporary ceramics. Their collection of more than 1,000 works is the largest public or private assemblage of contemporary Japanese ceramics outside of Japan.

Save

Vishnu: Across Time and Space focuses on Vishnu, one of the most powerful and popular gods in the Hindu pantheon. Vishnu’s followers celebrate him as the Preserver and for his ability to restore the cosmic balance of the universe. The artistic and visual representations of Vishnu change in style and appearance across time and place, and may look completely different depending on the context.

Crow Museum of Asian Art

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas is open Tuesdays-Sundays (11 a.m.-5 p.m.). Admission is free. The museum is located at 2010 Flora Street in Dallas. For more information, please go to crowmuseum.org or call 214-979-6430.

