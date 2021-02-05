City of Dallas to receive 5,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Vaccines Are By Invitation ONLY, Dallas County Wait List

DALLAS — The State of Texas will provide 5,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the City for public distribution next week, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Friday.

About 3,000 of the Moderna doses will be distributed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center hub, and 2,000 will be distributed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The doses will continue to be distributed on an invitation-only, appointment-only basis.

Only people who are registered on Dallas County’s wait list will be invited, and people are asked to not show up at either site unless they have a direct invitation. To register for the wait list, visit DallasCountyCovid.org.

“We will continue stepping up to help vaccinate as many people as we possibly can,” said Mayor Johnson, who serves as the City’s Emergency Management Director. “We remain incredibly grateful for the new allocation and for all of our partners who are helping us with this critical effort that will save lives and help us return to normalcy.”

The City began its partnership with Methodist Health System this week, dividing the state’s allotment of nearly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The convention center hub doled out its doses on Wednesday and Thursday, and Methodist continued its distributions on Friday.

The newest allotment will be the City’s third that is earmarked for public distribution. In total, the City has operated the convention center hub for the public for five days. After some long waits last Saturday that were caused in large part by the sharing of appointment links, Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Office of Emergency Management created an additional step in the City’s scheduling system. The fix has nearly eliminated all unauthorized appointments.

The City continues to evaluate other process improvements to ensure vaccinations are speedy and efficient. The City also continues to assist the vaccination efforts at Fair Park, which are run by Dallas County, the City’s contracted public health authority.

“We are committed to providing the best possible experience for residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Rocky Vaz, the mayor’s appointed Emergency Management Coordinator.

A new City data dashboard, released Thursday, shows demographic information for those who received the vaccine at the convention center. The data comes from a survey provided by the City to people after they received their inoculation.

For more information on COVID-19 and the City’s response, visit DallasCityHall.com/coronavirus.

