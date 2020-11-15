Cowboy Channel to Broadcast From Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Catch The Action From 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo On The Cowboy Channel

Fort Worth, Texas – The Cowboy Channel, which is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle, released the broadcast schedule and talent reporting for its first live broadcast of the most coveted rodeo, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, December 3-12, 2020.

For 10 nights, the NFR will showcase 10 rounds of professional rodeo competition where the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event compete for a world championship.

“We have an incredible lineup of television hosts who will be covering some of the most iconic events and athletes for 10 days straight, and we have a few more surprises in the works,” said Raquel Gottsch, The Cowboy Channel CEO. “If you’ve never seen a rodeo before on television, you don’t want to miss out on this sold-out championship event. We are taking our broadcast technology and reporting to the next level to showcase the best of rural America, the western lifestyle and rodeo fans.”

“This NFR has a level of excitement that I have never seen before,” said Jeff Medders, main television host of the Wrangler NFR and The Cowboy Channel GM/President. “I think fans are excited for the Texas experience, but the wall-to-wall coverage planned on The Cowboy Channel is a complete game-changer! Even though this is the first time the NFR has been on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, we will have a strong and familiar talent lineup. Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Luke Branquinho, Don Gay and myself have a few NFRs under our belts. This will be a great blend of old and new.”

The Cowboy Channel, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Rural Media Group (RMG) announced earlier this year a multi-year agreement which had the NFR move to The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV beginning in 2020.

The Cowboy Channel NFR broadcast also will air on RFD-TV and Rural Radio. The simulcast will showcase new technological advances such as 4K, Sky Cam footage, 360 Degree cameras and Ghost cams to not miss one single second of the action. In addition to The Cowboy Channel’s television network, the coverage will also be available for live streaming + on demand in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese – on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app for $99.99 for the 10 days at www.cowboychannelplus.com. The mobile app will offer up-to-the minute scoring, news, highlight clips, standings, trivia, interactive games and more.

The Full Broadcast Lineup beginning December 3 is:

2:00pm-3:00pm ET Outside the Barrel

One of the most popular NFR attractions outside the arena, this live talk show with host Flint Rasmussen broadcasts live from the main stage at Cowboy Christmas in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Host: Flint Rasmussen

3:00pm-6:00pm ET NFR Tailgate Party

3-hour daily broadcast during the 10 days of NFR live from the lawn of The Cowboy Channel headquarters in the Fort Worth Stockyards, where cowboy hosts and guest analysts will talk rodeo, western fashion, outdoor cooking, country music and more.Hosts: To Be Announced

6:00pm ET-7:00pm ET Western Sports Round-Up

Broadcasting live from The Cowboy Channel studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the NFR Special Edition of Western Sports Round-Up co-hosted by Steve Kenyon, Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson, will break down all the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo action and interview special guests.

Hosts: Steve Kenyon, Amy Wilson, Janie Johnson

7:00pm ET-7:45pm ET NFR Pre-Show

The NFR Pre-Show is live from Texas Live! in Arlington, where rodeo analysts will break down the previous night’s performances, changes to the PRCA world standings, and preview the round to come.

Hosts: Justin McKee and soon to be announced Special Co-Host

Red Carpet Correspondent: Kirbe Schnoor

7:45pm ET-10:30pm ET Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

ProRodeo’s richest and most prestigious rodeo showcases the very best PRCA cowboys, WPRA cowgirls and livestock in the world live from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Host: Jeff Medders

Sideline Reporters: Amy Wilson, Janie Johnson

Statistics: Steve Kenyon

Analysts: Butch Knowles (Lead Analyst),

Joe Beaver (Tie-Down Roping, Team Roping),

Luke Branquinho (Steer Wrestling), Don Gay (Bull Riding)

10:30pm ET-11:00pm ET NFR Post-Show

After the dust settles, The Cowboy Channel is back broadcasting live from Texas Live! in Arlington, where rodeo analysts will wrap up each night with a look back at the round, taking you through the highlights and discussing the action with special guests.

Host: Justin McKee

11:00pm ET-12:30am ET NFR Buckle Presentation

Celebrate the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo nightly round winners live from Texas Live! in Arlington, where cowboys and cowgirls are presented with their Montana Silversmiths buckles in front of a live audience.

Host: Flint Rasmussen

