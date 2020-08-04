Cedar Hill Graduate to Play in Baseball All-Star Game Tonight at Globe Life Park

Tony Gonzales Takes The Field At Globe Life Tonight

CEDAR HILL, TX- Tony Gonzalez figured that he would attend several games at brand new Globe Life Field in Arlington before he ever played a game at the Texas Rangers’ home venue.

But the circumstances of COVID-19 proved to alter that sequence for the Cedar Hill Class of 2020 Graduate.

The Rangers are playing their home games without fans, due to social distancing guidelines. But Gonzalez, a three-year starter for the Longhorns, will play in the Texas Rangers RBI All-Star Game at 7 tonight at Globe Life Field. Attendance is limited as each player has been given a total of five tickets for their family and friends.

“It’s amazing and a dream come true,” said Gonzalez, a lifelong Rangers fan. “I never thought I’d get to play a game at the Rangers stadium – especially the new one. It’s such a shock. I can’t wait to get on the field.”

Gonzalez started his baseball career as a shortstop and helped Cedar Hill win a district championship in his sophomore year of 2018.

“Tony is a really great kid and a really great baseball player,” Cedar Hill Head Baseball Coach Travis Collins said. “He stayed extra to get work done whenever possible. He wanted to be on the field all of the time and always wanted to get better.”

Gonzalez joined the Longhorns pitching staff as a junior, and now enjoys both positions equally.

Cedar Hill was 7-5 this season, but the remainder of 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Through 12 games, Gonzalez batted .333 with 10 RBI, eight runs, three doubles and triple. On the mound, he was 1-1 with 14 strikeouts.

“Our team was really good, and I thought we would go far in the playoffs,” Gonzalez said. “It was disappointing that we couldn’t have a regular senior year.”

Gonzalez and his teammate/best friend, fellow 2020 CHHS graduate Anthony Castaneda, will play baseball for Cedar Valley College (CVC) next season.

Gonzalez plans to study Kinesiology at CVC with plans of becoming a physical therapist.

“I had torn my meniscus in my right knee and needed surgery,” Gonzalez said. “That experience sparked an interest in physical therapy that I have decided to pursue as a career.”

