County Hires Emergency Management Coordinator

Ellis County, TX – Monday, April 17th was the first day on the job for Michaela Sandefer, a Dallas native hired by Ellis County Judge Todd Little to serve as the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. Moving forward, it will be Ms. Sandefer’s responsibility to prepare Ellis County for natural or man-made disasters and to organize recovery efforts after incidents occur. Emergency Management Coordinators play a critical role for local governments by establishing protocol and collaboration between municipal, county, state, and federal emergency responders.

Previously, Michaela served as the Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Grand Prairie, where she helped with emergency response efforts in four counties – Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, and Ellis. Now, Michaela says she is excited to serve her favorite of those four counties, where she plans to move very soon.

“I love how friendly everyone is here and the fact you can actually get to know the people you see in public,” she exclaimed. “This is a wonderful place, and I am honored to serve the people of Ellis County.”

Judge Little was equally optimistic. “As your County Judge, I am excited to add Michaela to our Emergency Management Team,” he said. “Please give a warm welcome and the best of wishes to Ms. Sandefer in her new role!”