Q&A DeSoto City Council Candidate Place 4 Erika Estes

What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

Community Entrepreneurship Growth for Citizens of Desoto: Continue Advocating for more Affordable Living Communities for Seniors and having assigned Senior Advocate on property.

Community Multi-family and Residential Crime Prevention Intervention:

Community Engagement and Outreach for Seniors Citizens

What made you want to run for this office?

What made me run for City Council Place 4 was the poor and unacceptable leadership that was present.

What are some of the most important qualities that a city council member should have?

The first quality is they need to want to help and support, if possible, the issues for the whole community. They must have leadership, integrity and strong morals.

What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?

I am the founder of the Senior Living Association here in Desoto. I help Senior who live on Senior Living properties that face abuse from property management and staff. In addition, help with their day to day needs and any legal inquires.

I am founder of youth organization Teens In Crisis, we host Peer Teen Mediation, Teen Entrepreneur Camp and speak at youth events throughout the city.

As Entrepreneur Coach & Speaker I help women create and develop the business outline and action plans.

As a Real Estate Broker, I help new residents that are relocate to Desoto and the Best of Southwest surrounding cities.

Discuss your top three priorities.

All three of my priorities I am currently actively working on now in the community:

Community Entrepreneurship Growth for Citizens of Desoto

Community Multi-family and Residential Crime Prevention Intervention

Community Engagement and Outreach for Seniors Citizens

How long have you lived in the city and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

I have lived in The City of Desoto for years. The experience that I bring for being a City Councilwoman: First is my experience is first-hand knowledge of what is needed in the community. Secondly, being a grassroot organizer for over 30 years and community advocate I understand the definition of working with and for the community. Lastly, my educational understudies Gerontology, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Crime Prevention & Violence Intervention studies help be to develop additional skill sets to better help with my community advocacy.

When making decisions, how do you determine what is in the best interest of the city?

Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the Council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

The one thing I can think is changing the distance of notification to area residents when new zoning or project are

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our town?

What would you do to improve communication between city officials and the public?

Community engagement between the city officials and the public, definitely needs an overhaul. First and foremost

Have you ever changed your mind on an issue after hearing the arguments of the opposing side? If so, what was the issue and why did you change your stance?

No.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Throughout my life I have enjoyed years of community work. Community work can be simple, lengthy and/or challenging. However, it takes real commitment and dedication to help your neighbors or community get to resolutions. You may not always be liked for doing what is right or hard, but always keep in mind that your neighbors/community is counting on you to follow through once you say. “Yes, I can help.”

Early voting takes place from April 24th to May 2nd at Disciple Central Community Church (DC3), located at 901 North Polk Street, DeSoto, Texas on the following dates:

Monday – Friday, April 24-28, 8 am to 5 pm

Saturday, April 29th, 8 am to 5 pm

Sunday, April 30th, 12 pm to 6 pm

Monday & Tuesday, May 1st & 2nd 7 am to 7 pm

DeSoto registered voters can also vote at any Dallas County Early voting location. Please check the City’s website for a list of other Dallas County voting sites