“Cotton Patch Gospel” Invites Audiences Outdoors

The Firehouse Theatre invites their audience to join them outdoors for a rousing rendition of “Cotton Patch Gospel” May 6-23. The joyful musical, directed by Joey Folsom with music direction by Sonny Franks, seems to be a great choice for their first outdoors production.

“Cotton Patch Gospel” also serves as the kickoff show for Firehouse Theatre’s 2021-22 season. The inspirational musical is filled with bluegrass, country, and toe-tapping gospel music that accentuates “the greatest story ever retold.”

David Moore, “Firehouse Theatre’s Executive Director, said, “We wanted our first show of the season to be about faith. Something special to lift our patrons’ spirits. And because we wanted our first show to be produced outdoors in our back lot, this musical seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Cotton Patch Gospel Performances

All performances will take place in the rustic back lot at The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

The musical’s book is by Tom Key and Russell Treyz, with music and lyrics by the late, great Harry Chapin. Based on Clarence Jordan’s book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John,” the show’s action takes place in a rural Georgia setting. The musical opens with “Somethin’s a brewin’ in Gainesville,” where Herod is Mayor of Atlanta in this retelling of the life of Jesus.

Cast members are Petra Milano, Colin Phillips, James Prince, Dave Rankin, and Braden Socia, with Joey Folsom as Director and Sonny Franks as Music Director. Stage manager and technical director is Dave McKee.

Cotton Patch Gospel will be produced in accordance with the theatre’s Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County health and public safety authorities. More information about these protocols can be found on the theatre’s website.

Tickets to the show are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Visit TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre’s 2021 season continues with a mixture of indoor and outdoor performances. The musicals include “Roaldl Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” “In the Heights,” “Bright Star Concert Version,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Elf The Musical!” A production of “Godspell JR,” directed by Broadway’s Ashley-Kate Adams, is also planned for June 19-20.

The Firehouse Theatre is an award-winning theatre company performed in historic Firehouse #1 located in vibrant Farmers Branch, Texas. The Firehouse presents imaginative live performances and training through engaging artistic expression. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefirehousetheatre.com or call the box office at 972-620-3747.

