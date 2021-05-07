Cedar Hill ISD Set For Families First Week

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Inaugural Families First Week At CHISD

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) As the school year comes to a close, Cedar Hill Independent School is ready for a week-long celebration with Longhorn Families.

“This is going to be an exciting time for Longhorns, old and young,” said Alicia Davis, CHISD Director of Family & Community Engagement (FACE). “We have a wonderful series of events planned that our families will definitely enjoy.”

The inaugural Families First First week is Monday, May 17 through May 21. During the week, the community is asked to post encouraging messages to families via their personal social media pages using #FamiliesFirstCHISD. The District will recognize campus parent liaisons during the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on May 17 at 7:30pm in the Turk Cannady Meeting Room.

Tuesday, May 18 will feature a FACE and GEAR UP Family Resource Fair. The virtual event will feature informative sessions such as summer options for scholars, college preparation, family financial planning and importance of joining PTA. The resource fair is free and anyone can log on to attend.

On Wednesday, May 19, CHISD is partnering with local restaurants to provide discounts to families in celebration of the power of family dinner.

Cedar Hill’s Got Talent Show

Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. the CHISD parent liaisons will host the Cedar Hill’s Got Talent Show. The show will highlight scholar talent and will be streamed via the FACE Facebook page.

Finally, the week will wrap up with “Friday Family Movie Night” at Cedar Hill First United Methodist Church. The FACE office has teamed up with the local church to provide a free viewing of “Raya & the Last Dragon.”

For more information on Families First Week, visit chisd.net/FACE.

Comments

comments