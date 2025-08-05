Collectors, Take Note: Garrison Brothers’ 8-Year Laguna Madre Bourbon Drops September 6

Facebook

HYE, TX (August 5, 2025) – When it comes to crafting world-class bourbon with heart, Garrison Brothers isn’t just raising the bar—they’re setting it. Tucked away in the Texas Hill Country, this family-run distillery has built a reputation not just for bold, award-winning bourbon, but for being just as passionate about giving back to the community as they are about what’s in the bottle. From rare, hand-crafted releases like Laguna Madre to major fundraising efforts supporting veterans, hospitality workers, and conservation causes, Garrison Brothers proves that great whiskey can do more than taste good—it can do good, too.

On Saturday September 6, 2025, Garrison Brothers, the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, will officially release its rarest, oldest and most coveted expression, Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey for 2025. The distillery gates will be open at 8A in Hye, Texas for bourbon aficionados and Garrison Brothers fans in line to be the first to score a bottle of the 2025 Laguna Madre. In its sixth year, the limited 2025 release yielded a total of 3,000 total bottles, with the first 1,000 released during Saturday’s event. The remaining 2,000 will be disbursed among key accounts and be available on Garrison Brothers’ e-commerce site beginning Friday September 12, 2025.

Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre matures eight full years before its release. It is first aged for four years in hand selected white American oak barrels and then transferred into rare Limousin oak casks for another four years of aging in the Texas Hill Country heat. Limousin oak is sourced from the central forests in France and is prized for its powerful vanilla and lignin content. Trees from the forest can only be harvested when they are 120 years of age or older. Quantities of these special casks are extremely limited. Bottled at 101 proof and cherry mahogany in color, the 2025 Laguna Madre shares tasting notes of vanilla bean, hazelnut, saltwater taffy, and milk chocolate. This rare bourbon has a creamy mouthfeel, much like an Almond Joy candy bar.

“As the oldest baby in the Garrison Brothers portfolio, it’s an absolute delight to share Laguna Madre again this year. Its toasted caramel and spiced notes on the palette remind me how thankful we are for the incredibly rare casks used and our relentless and magical Texas heat,” Donnis Todd, Master Distiller at Garrison Brothers.

The first release of Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre in 2020 was dedicated to help raise funds for Team Rubicon and the local hospitality community in hill country through an initiative Operation Crush COVID -19. Garrison Brothers was able to raise over $400,000 for those affected during the pandemic from the sales of this special new bourbon release and other fundraisers. Laguna Madre has won notable spirit awards, gaining national attention. Most recently, Laguna Madre earned a Gold from the 2025 Ascot Awards and the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a Double Gold from the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards.

The 2025 Laguna Madre release continues to help spread awareness for the mission and fundraising needs for non-profit organization FlatsWorthy, designed into the package messaging. A charity that Garrison Brothers’ Donnis Todd and his son are involved with, FlatsWorthy, Inc., is a coalition of diverse anglers practicing mutual respect while sharing the same resource. Formed in 2015 in Aransas County, Texas, their focus has been Texas’ coastal area with reach across the state and south. Their mission is accomplished through public awareness and education, participation in habitat restoration, and involvement with state and federal agencies in resource protection.

Each bottle of Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre is housed in a custom-built wooden display case, framed by a photo of the Texas Gulf Coast and accompanied by informational assets about FlatsWorthy.

Laguna Madre will be available at limited bars, restaurants and retailers beginning in mid-September 2025. The suggested retail price is $349.99.

For more information on Laguna Madre and Garrison Brothers, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, in the beautiful Hill Country, is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With eight expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 600 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.