Coconut Cartel Launches New Coconut Nectar: The Healthiest Sweetener for Elevated Cocktails

Miami, FL – September 24, 2024– Coconut Cartel introduces its latest innovation, Coconut Cartel Coconut Nectar—a premium, all-natural sweetener made from the pure sap of organic coconut palms in Mexico. This singular ingredient not only offers a unique, caramel-like sweetness but also transforms cocktails and beverages with a depth of flavor that sets it apart from traditional sweeteners. The Coconut Nectar is now available for purchase in Coconut Cartel’s new Lime y Coco Nectar Bundle and will soon be incorporated into future bundles, as well as featured by bartenders in select bars and restaurants.
The Coconut Nectar not only highlights the brand’s commitment to local agriculture and Latin American craftsmanship but also offers one of the healthiest syrup options for mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts with its low glycemic index. Rich in essential nutrients like zinc, iron, and 17 amino acids, it far surpasses other sweeteners in nutritional value, providing a superior flavor enhancer and health-conscious choice.
“The Lime y Coco Nectar Bundle puts the lime in da coconut!” says Dani Zig, Co-Founder of Coconut Cartel. “Our new Coconut Nectar isn’t just another sweetener; it’s packed with flavor and at a lower glycemic alternative to other typical syrups used in cocktails. Pair it with our Añejo Rum and Scrappy’s Lime Bitters, and you’ve got the ultimate trio for killer cocktails. We’re excited to incorporate the nectar into more bundles and see it featured on cocktail menus in select bars and restaurants soon.”
The Lime y Coco Nectar Bundle includes a 750ml Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum, 23.5 ounce bottle of Coconut Cartel Coconut Nectar, five-ounce bottle of Scrappy’s Lime Bitters, and a recipe card for making the “Lima in Da Coconut Old Fashioned.” Scrappy’s is a handcrafted, small-batch bitters company based in Seattle. They meticulously select the finest herbs and hand-zest all their fresh citrus, never resorting to oils or extracts. Their Original Lime Bitters deliver an intense burst of citrus flavor, adding the perfect touch to the trio. Priced at $65, the Lime y Coco Nectar Bundle is now available for purchase online.
For more information on Coconut Cartel, visit https://coconutcartel.com/.