Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Organizations to Bring Affordable Clean Energy to Rural Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

TEMPLE, Tx., – This week, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director Daniel Torres announced that USDA is moving forward in the awards process on a clean energy project in Texas through the Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program. If approved, Bluestem Energy Solutions LLC, doing business as ETEC Solar and Battery, will use a $81.5 million investment to boost renewable energy solutions across multiple counties in East Texas.

“By investing in solar and battery storage systems, Bluestem will help build a cleaner future for East Texans while creating jobs and boosting local economies,” Torres said. “These awards also reinforce our commitment to long-term sustainability of our rural East Texas communities.”

The funding for USDA’s PACE program stems from the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in rural electrification since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act into law in 1936 as part of the New Deal. The Inflation Reduction Act partners with rural communities to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy.

This announcement is part of a national announcement by Secretary Vilsack highlighting eight new clean energy projects moving forward in the PACE awards process.

• In Texas, Bluestem Energy Solutions LLC, doing business as ETEC Solar and Battery, plans to use a $81.5 million investment to finance renewable energy solar facilities and battery energy storage system facilities in nine rural counties in East Texas: Wood, Cherokee, Anderson, San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Houston, Smith and Shelby Counties. The projects will generate enough energy to power 6,000 homes.

By using renewable energy from natural sources, this investment would make it more affordable for rural Texans to heat their homes, run their businesses, power cars, schools, hospitals and more.

In May 2023, USDA made $1 billion available through PACE to fund new clean energy projects and energy storage in rural America. The program provided low interest loans with up to 60% loan forgiveness to renewable energy developers, rural electric cooperatives and other rural energy providers for renewable energy storage and projects that use wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal and biomass.

To date, USDA has selected 27 projects totaling more than $916 million to move forward in the PACE application process and USDA expects to continue making PACE awards in the coming months.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. Visit the Rural Data Gateway to learn how and where these investments are impacting rural America.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.