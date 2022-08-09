City of Wilmer’s Population Increases

Facebook

WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690.

The City approved a resolution last month recognizing the population increase attributing the growth to new single family homes, and a new multi-family apartment complex.

“This is exciting news for the City of Wilmer as we continue to thrive,” said Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta. “New growth makes the City eligible to become a home-rule city charter.”

The arrival of Fortune-500 companies in addition to residents have fueled the recent growth according to Mayor Petta.

Finding Wilmer a favorable hotspot, the city was recently recognized in the 2022/2023 Texas Economic Development Guide by Site Selection Magazine.

Not only has the large privately-owned medical supply manufacturer and distributor, Medline embraced what they have found in this community, but so have others like Ace Hardware, Makita, Yokohama, Proctor and Gamble, Whirlpool, and Nike, to name a few.

Wilmer has become the place to do business for major brands who want to get their goods to the market quickly.

