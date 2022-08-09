Lexy’s Local New American Restaurant Opens Aug. 15

Facebook

Lexy’s Local New American restaurant will open Aug. 15 in Trinity Groves restaurant district. My husband and I recently attended a preview party at the beautiful, very feminine-looking new restaurant and bar, which seems to have been perfectly designed for Instagram-ready photo ops.

Lexy’s opens for lunch and dinner service Aug. 15, featuring American fare, locally sourced Wagyu and produce from Profound Farms. The concept is influenced by the experiences and travels of husband-and-wife restaurateur team, Julian & Alexa (Lexy) Rodarte.

Alexa “Lexy” Rodarte

“Back in 2016, I met Julian shortly after leaving my corporate marketing job and began working with him to brand Beto & Son, then started consulting for restaurants in various cities,” says Trinity Groves Director of Marketing Alexa Rodarte. “After spending an extended amount of time away from Dallas, we knew we wanted to create our first concept entirely together at Trinity Groves, which led to Lexy’s. This new concept is a compilation of the life experiences that Julian and I have had together, including our adventures around the world.”

Director of Culinary Aubrey Murphy (formerly at Knife Steakhouse under Michelin Star Chef John Tesar’s Executive Chef) and Lexy’s plan a menu focused on approachable, yet sophisticated dishes. They will highlight fresh seafood, Texas Wagyu, and seasonal produce from their favorite local North Texas farmers like Profound Farms.

Lexy’s Menu

Guests at Lexy’s can enjoy appetizers including a Wagyu Hot Rock, a play on Avocado Toast with Tuna, Avocado & Brioche, Crab & Lobster Cakes, and Brisket Stuffed Avocado Croquettes. Entree fare will feature a variety of delectable items, such as a 32 oz. Tomahawk for two priced at $89, weekly Texas Wagyu Steak Specials, and a 24 hour Brined Half Roasted Chicken. They will also offers delicious seafood entrees like Lexy’s Shrimp Fried Rice, or a Whole Snapper prepared two ways: Tempura Fried and Pan Seared.

Delectable sides at Lexy’s will include Lexy’s Potatoes, a play on Potatoes Pave; a seasonal Vegetable Harvest from local North Texas Farmers; Lobster Mac & Cheese; and more. Guests will want to leave space for desserts including Beignets, Tres Leches Bread Pudding, and a Chocolate Heart with Chocolate Covered Strawberries. The menu is rounded out with sandwiches, flatbreads, soups and salads.

Phil Romano says, “I have known Julian his whole life and seen him grow throughout the years. This concept feels like the natural evolution of his growth as a restaurateur and the growth and new direction of Trinity Groves. He knows what young Dallas diners want and what intrigues them the most. I think there are a lot of exciting experiential moments Lexy’s has to offer Dallas’s dining community.”

Lexy’s Craft Cocktail Menu

The cocktail menu, under Lexy’s director of operations Sofia Martinez, will bring a contemporary approach to the beverage program, influenced by the conversations and experiences Alexa has shared with Martinez over the years. Mixing traditional and innovative techniques, the cocktail menu will feature colorful, vibrant libations on tap as well as hand-shaken specialty cocktails. This includes their CBD-infused “High Tea”, made with a blend of chai tea, coffee, and cocoa nib-infused tequila, served in a vintage porcelain teapot billowing with dry ice smoke.

An innovative feature at Lexy’s is their interactive champagne vending machine that allows guests to order their Moet & Chandon bubbly just by pressing a button.

Julian Rodarte

“Over the past two years, Alexa (Lexy) and I worked in over a dozen restaurants in five different states and spent time traveling Europe & Central America to study and research cuisines. These experiences led to the idea of Lexy’s– a restaurant where we could use the techniques and learned experiences from our travels to offer a menu with food sourced from the best of its local farms and purveyors,” says Trinity Groves Restaurant Group’s CEO Julian Rodarte.

“Phil taught me that dining should be an experiential moment and not just a means to an end. I strive to create those key experiences in every restaurant I create. We like to think of Lexy’s as an “Everyone’s Any Time, Any Day” kind of place. Whether dining in for a business meeting, a quick healthy lunch spot, or date night with your significant other, we know Lexy’s will transcend our guest’s needs, appetites & desires. We are thrilled to bring an experience we know Dallasites will never forget,” he said.

Designer John Paul Valverde

Lexy’s will offer a 4,700-square-foot space that features an elegant, spacious 141-seat dining room with a 15-seat bar, and a 2,500-square-foot patio area that seats 125. Designed by John Paul Valverde of Coevál Studio, Lexy’s modern-day Regency interiors feature floral-patterned wall coverings and upholstered seating with pastel pink and baby blue fabric that adds a touch of color to the moody space. Whimsical feather chandeliers provide an intimate, yet playful ambiance for guests. Additional interior elements include spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows separating the main dining area from the covered patio and accent lighting.

Lexy’s is located in the heart of Trinity Groves at 3011 Gulden Lane in Dallas, and will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday-Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please visit trinitygroves.com.

Trinity Groves

The burgeoning entertainment district is located in West Dallas across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge just outside of downtown. The district was formed by Phil Romano, Stuart Fitts and Butch McGregor in 2014. Trinity Groves restaurants have produced many of Dallas’s brightest culinary stars.

Trinity Groves Restaurant Group is a Dallas-based restaurant company whose portfolio includes: Beto & Son, Cake Bar, Holy Crust Pizza, Kate Weiser Chocolate, St. Rocco’s New York Italian, Sum Dang Good Chinese, and The Art Park. The group defines themselves by their experiential and innovative concepts. Julian Rodarte leads the group and has three new concepts planned for 2022.