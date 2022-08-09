2022 Bark At The Park: Bring Your Dog To Texas Ranger’s Globe Life Field August 27

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

2022 Bark at The Park August 27 Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

Come celebrate and watch hundreds of the most adorable pups circle the bases in the game opening parade and energize the crowd with their playful barks and boundless tail-wagging that create un-fur-gettable memories for all.

As pets are an integral part of so many peoples’ lives, numerous organizations have teamed up to present Bark at the Park events that help save lives by encouraging pet adoption and highlighting the many benefits of sharing life with a furry friend. In partnership with Pets Add Life (PAL), a nonprofit founded by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Bark at the Park donates ticket proceeds to the Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation’s (ARF) Pets and Vets program, which pairs shelter dogs with veterans coping with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety and other service-related challenges.

Join a community of loyal pet lovers for a fun-filled evening where pups and owners can visit the pet expo to enjoy samples and photo opportunities while getting to know (and maybe bring home) adoptable pups available through local shelters. All good and leashed dogs (who have signed a vaccine waiver) are invited to sit with their humans in a dedicated, pet-friendly section. Tickets ranging from $45-$55 are available for purchase HERE and include one dog ticket and one human ticket.

Check out the Bark in the Park website for more information and if you’re looking for a dog to welcome into your life, take PAL’s quiz to see which companion is the best fit for you!

Bark at the Park Rules