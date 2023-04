City of Lancaster ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01-01

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO.

2023-01-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING FIFTEEN (15) SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS. TO THE MEDICAL DISTRICT CORRIDOOR SUB-DISTRICT, WITHIN THE MEDICAL DISTRICT OVERLAY (1) TO ALLOW FOR A 97-FEET SETBACK FROM ROLLING HILLS PLACE (2) TO ALLOW FOR A MINIMUM LOT COVERAGE OF 18% (3) TO ALLOW A BUILDING HEIGHT OF 15- FEET FOR BOTH KIOSK RESTAURANT STRUCTURES (4) TO NOT PROVIDE A PRONOUNCED BUILDING CORNER TREATMENT (5) TO NOT PROVIDE THE REQUIRED BUILDING ARTICULATION (6) TO NOT PROVIDE THE REQUIRED ROOF LINE ARTICULATION (7) TO NOT PROVIDE 100% MASONRY MATERIAL ON EXTERIOR FACADES FACING THE STREET (8) TO NOT PROVIDE A 4- FEET HIGH MASONRY WALL FOR PERIMETER SCREENING (9) TO NOT PROVIDE A LANDSCAPE MEDIAN EVERY 40 LINEAR FEET IN THE PARKING LOT AREA (PHASE I AND II); EXCEPTIONS TO THE MIXED DENSITY RESIDENTIAL SUB-DISTRICT WITHIN THE MEDICAL DISTRICT OVERLAY (10) A BUILDING SETBACK OF 85-FEET ALONG ROLLING HILLS PLACE (11) LOT COVERAGE THAT EXCEEDS THE MAXIMUM 60% (12) TO PROVIDE A BUILDING HEIGHT LESS THAN THE REQUIRED 45-FEET FOR COMMERCIAL /OFFICE AND APARTMENT STRUCTURES (13) TO ALLOW FOR NO ROOF LINE ARTICULATION (14) TO NOT PROVIDE A 3-FEET EVERGREEN HEDGE PERIMETER; AND A PARKING EXCEPTION FOR THE ENTIRE SITE TO HAVE 251 PARKING SPACES ON PROPERTY ADDRESSED AS 3200 WEST PLEASANT RUN ROAD LOCATED AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF WEST PLEASANT RUN AND ROLLING HILLS PLACE. THE PROPERTY IS 4.44 ACRES IN SIZE, KNOWN AS LOT 1, BLOCK 1, OUT OF THE GATEWAY PLAZA EAST ADDITION ADDITION, IN THE CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS, ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

APPROVED: Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

ATTEST: Sorangel O. Arenas, City Secretary