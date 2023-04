City of Lancaster ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01-02

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING A SPECIAL XCEPTION TO THE MAXIMUM ALLOWED PARKING IN SECTION 14.605 (a) (2) OFFSTREET PARKING REQUIREMENTS OF THE LANCASTER DEVELOPMENT CODE (LDC) TO ALLOW FOR A TOTAL OF 152 PARKING SPACES, THE REQUEST IS FOR 18 ADDITIONAL PARKING SPACES FOR THE PROPERTY AT THE SOUTHEAST INTERSECTION OF CORPORATE DRVE AND INTERSTATE 20 EAST, ADDRESSED AS 3900 CORPORATE DRIVE, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

APPROVED: Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

ATTEST: Sorangel O. Arenas, City Secretary