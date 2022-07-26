Glenn Heights Public Notice, Public Hearings August 8

Facebook

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Monday, August 8, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:

Zoning Case 22-003-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a zoning change request by Randell Curington on behalf of Glenn Heights Beltline GP, LLC. The 23.09-acre parcel is more particularly described as Tract 9 Abstract 1205 of the William Rawlins Survey and is located south of the Meadow Springs neighborhood and west of the Top of Hill Farms neighborhood , Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas. The applicant proposes to change the zoning of this parcel Single-Family 1 to Planned Development-28 for Single-family 3 (SF-3).

The applicant also proposes to include amenities such as a connected network of pedestrian sidewalks and trails and each residential district shall have amenities to be enjoyed by the residents of the community.

Zoning Case 22-004-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a zoning change request by Phillip Fisher on behalf of Glenn Heights Beltline GP, LLC. The 52.19-acre parcel is more particularly described as a parcel situated in the William Rawlins Survey, Abstract NO. 1205, Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas, and a parcel partially situated in the JJ Clayton Survey, abstract NO. 211 and partially in the Williams Rawlins Survey, abstract NO. 1205, Glenn Heights, Ellis County, Texas and is located northwest of the Stone Creek neighborhood. The applicant proposes to change amend the existing Planned Development District.

Zoning Case 22-005-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a zoning change request by Phillip Fisher on behalf of Villages of Charleston, LLC. The 8.5-acre parcel is more particularly described as Abstract 743 of the M MC McDermott survey and is located west of the Villages of Charleston neighborhood. The applicant proposes to change the zoning of this parcel from Retail and Residential to Retail, Residential and a Planned Development for Retail with Self Storage.

Zoning Case 22-002-SUP: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a Specific Use Permit request for an in home day care by Deborah Warren. The 0.22-acre property is zoned Planned Development 19/SF-3 and is situated in the Meadow Springs Subdivision, Lot 12, Block 1. The property address is 700 Shady Meadow, Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas. The land is currently single-family residential. The additional proposed use is in home day care.

All interested parties are encouraged to join the Public Hearing to express comments regarding these requests. If you cannot join, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

2118 S Uhl Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearings, please contact the City of Glenn Heights at (972) 223-1690, extension 452, Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.