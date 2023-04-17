City of DeSoto Case Number Z-1488-22

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Number Z-1488-22

The City of DeSoto City Council will conduct a Public Hearing to consider an appeal for a Zoning Case Z-1488-22 to rezone a property located at 800 S. Hampton Road from General Retail (GR) to Planned Development (PD) with a base zoning of GR to allow for a drive through restaurant and car wash with some deviations that was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The property is 2.57 acres and is currently zoned General Retail. The applicant is Mike Barnett with HSB Investments II LP. The hearing before the City Council has been set for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Número de caso Z-1488-22

El Concejo Municipal de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar una apelación para un Caso de Zonificación Z-1488-22 para rezonificar una propiedad ubicada en 800 S. Hampton Road de General Retail (GR) a Desarrollo Planificado (PD) con una zonificación base de GR para permitir un recorrido por restaurantes y lavado de autos con algunas desviaciones que fue denegada por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación el martes, 24 de enero de 2023. La propiedad es de 2.57 acres y actualmente está zonificada como General Retail. El solicitante es Mike Barnett de HSB Investments II LP. La audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se ha fijado para el martes 16 de mayo de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the City Council at (972) 230-9622.

The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which City Council will hear this case.