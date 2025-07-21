City of DeSoto Shares 2025 Survey Results, Highlights Resident Priorities for the Future

Facebook

DESOTO, Texas (July 21, 2025) – The City of DeSoto has released the results of its 2025 Community Survey, offering insights to resident satisfaction, expectations, and key priorities as the City works to chart a strong, community-centered path forward. Among the findings shared was the fact that the City’s resident satisfaction levels rated higher than the National average in 23 of 38 areas assessed.

Conducted by the nationally recognized ETC Institute, the survey gathered statistically valid feedback from over 300 households across the City using a random sample methodology. These insights will directly help shape DeSoto’s 10 year strategic planning process, Mapping DeSoto’s Future.

“This survey ensures that our direction is shaped by those who live here,” said Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “We’re proud of the areas where residents see us excelling — and equally committed to addressing where we must improve.”

The data shows DeSoto residents continue to express strong satisfaction in key City service areas, particularly public safety, emergency response, and parks and library services. More than 80 percent of respondents were satisfied with emergency medical services, and 72 percent gave high marks to police services. Additionally, 86 percent of residents reported feeling safe walking in their neighborhood during the day, and more than two-thirds of households had visited a City park in the past year.

The DeSoto Public Library also earned high praise, with more than 77 percent of respondents satisfied with customer service, hours of operation, and overall facility quality. Overall, 54 percent of residents were satisfied with the quality of life in the City, and nearly 66 percent rated DeSoto as a good or excellent place to live.

Compared to other cities, DeSoto’s satisfaction ratings outperformed both Texas and national averages in most areas. The City ranked significantly higher in public safety categories such as police response times, visibility of police, and crime prevention, as well as emergency medical response and animal control services.

“Our residents are not just giving us a snapshot of today — they’re helping define and map DeSoto’s future,” said Mayor Proctor. “These survey results are more than data points; they represent voices that are guiding our priorities, shaping our planning, and helping us build a more responsive and transparent government.”

Residents also voiced where they want to see improvements. When asked to identify top priorities for the next two years, residents highlighted a continued emphasis on police, fire, and EMS services; enforcement of codes and ordinances; and the quality of water and sewer utilities. Areas of lower satisfaction included street maintenance, property code enforcement, and the availability of bike lanes.

To help identify where City efforts will have the greatest impact, ETC Institute also conducted an Importance-Satisfaction (I-S) analysis. Based on this analysis, recommendations from residents include emphasizing police visibility in neighborhoods, focusing on the condition of major City streets, and addressing property maintenance enforcement — areas rated as highly important by residents but with lower satisfaction scores.

DeSoto City officials emphasized that the results not only validate progress but also reveal opportunities for growth. This resident-driven approach to decision making reflects DeSoto’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and community trust — key pillars of the City’s current strategic framework.

The 2025 Community Survey is the City’s third in five years and continues to be a valuable tool for aligning long-range planning and budget priorities with the expectations of those who call DeSoto home.

For more information about past and present City of DeSoto community surveys and to see the 2025 results, please visit desototexas.gov/communitysurvey. To watch the presentation during the July 14, 2025 City Council meeting, visit desototexas.gov/desototv.