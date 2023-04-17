NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN – CASE NO. OZ02-2023-24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. SUP04-2023-25: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a “secondary dwelling”, presently zoned Agricultural (A) District. The property is located on ±2.8970 acres at the northwest corner of S. Walnut Grove Road and Clancey Lane. (commonly known as or near 4091 Clancey Lane)

CASE NO. OZ02-2023-24: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the City of Midlothian Subdivision Regulations by amending Section 3.12 “Application Process” to remove references to conceptual plans and provision relating to dormant applications; recaptioning and amending Section 3.13 “Site Plan Requirement” to remove references to conceptual site plans; amending Section 3.15 “Vacation Instrument, Replatting, Amended Plats, and Minor Plats” Subsection 1 “Vacation of a Plat” relating to the procedures for vacating a plat or replat; recaptioning and amending Section 4.12 “Site Plans” to limit the subject matter to the approval of building site plans; amending Section 4.13 “Preliminary Plats” by amending paragraph t) of Subsection 4 regarding phasing plans; Subsection 9.a) removing references to conceptual site plans; and Subsection 9.c) relating to the extension of preliminary plats; and amending Subsection 1 of Section 4.14 “Final Plats” to provide for filing plats within Johnson County when applicable. (Case No. OZ02-2023-24).

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7123.