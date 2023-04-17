Case No. APPL-542-2023 CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the zoning Board of Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold a public hearing and consider the following application on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. APPL-542-2023 – An application for a special exception to exceed the maximum allowed floor area for accessory buildings on property zoned “SF-7” (Single-Family Residential – minimum 7,000-square-foot lots) District within the Uptown Overlay, legally described as Lot 8, Block 2 of the E. D. Balcoms Addition, generally located on the north side of Short Street, northwest of South J. Elmer Weaver Freeway with the approximate address being 325 Short Street.

Applicants/Property Owners: Jacob Jr. and Alejandra Mora

PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING BOARD OF

ADJUSTMENTS

May 2, 2023

1:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.