City of DeSoto to Host 4th Annual DeSoto Artist Lab Showcase Festival on September 20

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DESOTO, TX — The City of DeSoto will host the 4th Annual DeSoto Artist Lab (DAL) Showcase Festival on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at DeSoto Town Center. This free, family-friendly event will bring the community together to celebrate local talent, creativity, and culture through a day of live performances and artistic expression.

The festival opens to the public at 12 p.m., with scheduled performances beginning at 1 p.m. on the outdoor Amphitheater stage. Attendees can expect a diverse lineup of musical acts, spoken word, dance, and instrumental showcases throughout the day. Highlights include the Woodridge Elementary Performance Choir, Spanish dance by Daniel de Cordoba, spoken word by Alex Tha Great and King Shakur, music from saxophonist Alex Allen and cellist Najeeb Sabour, and more.

This year’s headliner, Taylor Morgan, will take the Amphitheater stage at 3:30 p.m. A proud Dallas native. Morgan has opened for national acts such as Erykah Badu, Raheem DeVaughn, and Stephanie Mills. Known for her soulful sound and captivating presence, Morgan brings a powerful voice and message to every performance.

At 5 p.m., the celebration continues inside the Corner Theatre with encore performances and a more intimate showcase of talent. Audiences will enjoy additional music, spoken word, mime, and artist reflections, with the evening concluding with a dynamic performance by Percussion Things.

“This event is a reflection of what makes DeSoto special — our diversity, our talent, and our deep love for community,” said Rachel L. Proctor, City of DeSoto Mayor. “We’re proud to provide a free, family-friendly space where people of all ages can come together to celebrate the arts and one another.”

In addition to live entertainment, the DAL Showcase Festival will feature local arts and crafts vendors, food, interactive art activities for children, and opportunities to meet local creatives and community leaders.

The DAL Showcase Festival is a signature cultural event aimed at highlighting DeSoto’s thriving creative community and strengthening public appreciation for the arts. All residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and enjoy the festivities.

Event Details

What: 4th Annual DeSoto Artist Lab Showcase Festival

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: DeSoto Town Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX

Admission: Free and open to the public

More Information: https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/news_detail_T3_R656.php