Who’s ready for a good laugh? I know I am! Circo Metropolis, a joint production of The Laughter League and Shakespeare Dallas, offers to provide us with some belly laughs at their outdoor pop-up circus in May. Show times are weekends (Friday-Sunday) May 7-9 at Samuell Grand Amphitheater in Dallas.

Laughter League presents their joyful circus-style event, Circo Metropolis, in a co-production with Shakespeare Dallas. Entertainment is suitable for all ages. Families are invited to come out, bring their blankets, and relax while enjoying the show. Circo Metropolis offers an afternoon of zaniness with popular clowns Slappy and Monday. Their endearing circus friends in the all-star cast includes hula hoop artist Jesse Patterson, and circus skills phenoms Kelli and Julio Ramazini. Aerialist Emma D’Lemma, comedian Audrey Crabtree, and Magic Mike Williams are also featured. Enjoy listening to “Percussion Things” with Cathy Whiteman and Len Barnett, and watching slack wire artist Chet Monday. Lily Monday and Choreo Records Tap Company are also scheduled to perform.

Circo Metropolis

At Circo Metropolis, the safety of our visitors and employees is our number one priority. Based on guidance from health authorities and government agencies, the circus will be implementing enhanced safety protocols and social distancing measures to provide patrons with the safest experience possible.

The circus has endured for hundreds of years because it features humans doing incredible acts of strength and grace along with clowns who glorify our foibles and failures. The circus has survived because it is entertainment for the masses. Now more than ever, the circus is needed to uplift lives. The Circo Metropolis pop-up circus experience is the first step to performing in front of live audiences.

Shows are scheduled for May 7 at 7 p.m.; May 8 at 4 and 7 p.m.; and May 9 at 1 and 4 p.m. The second weekend, show times are May 14 at 7 p.m., May 15 at 4 and 7 p.m., and May 16 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 each or $50 for a family four-pack, available for purchase at LaughterLeague.org. Samuell Grand Amphitheater is located at 1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas.

Laughter League

Led by founders Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley, Laughter League’s mission is to uplift lives with the transformational power of humor through outreach, performance and education. Circo Metroplis and other performances subsidize their hospital and school programs. Laughter League currently provides laughter care at Boston Children’s Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Cook Children’s Medical Center, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, and Parkland. The nonprofit also provides educational shows to North Texas schools and public libraries both virtually and in-person. Visit laughterleague.org for more information.

