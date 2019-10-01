Ready for some laughs? Laughter League is here to help, with “The Petite Palace” Oct. 17-Nov. 3. With elements from a circus, variety show, and cabaret, the innovate event takes place on the grounds of Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake.

Press materials claim this intimate, eclectic tent show will “take audiences on an unparalleled journey, which combines the dazzling, daring aura of Cirque du Soleil with the madcap mirth of Saturday Night Live.” Attendance to each performance is limited to 150 people.

The Petite Palace

Written by Dick Monday and produced by Matthew Morgan, the show imagines a royal family reunion whose members chose different career paths. An ensemble cast features Dick Monday, Tiffany Riley, Dario Vasquez, Kelli Ramazini, and Julio Ramazini. Also featured are Mike Williams, Lily Monday, Mark Gindick, Robert Lok and Levgeniia Pokrovska Lok, and Emma D’Lemma. Special guest appearances are by Asaf Mor, Kerlly Vazquez, Megan and Morgan McKenyon.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $20 for age 12 and under and students. Tickets are available at LaughterLeague.org/Petite-Palace. Laughter League will host a special Sensory-Friendly performance on October 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Camp John Marc Special Performance

Camp John Marc hosts the 4 p.m. performance on October 26, with a portion of the proceeds going to the camp. A special performance by 2019 camp attendees is featured. Opportunities for corporate sponsorships or corporate performances is available. Special school performances and special group pricing for ten or more is also available. For more information email booking@laughterleague.org.

Laughter League also hosts the inaugural Dallas International Children’s Festival at the Bath House Cultural Center October 19. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. prior to “The Petite Palace” matinee. Interactive activities and workshops plus entertainment for the entire family are featured at the festival.

Youth performers will dance, sing, and drum to entertain everyone with their colorful costumes and enthusiasm. Celebrating the diverse culture of Dallas, performances include Afro Brazilian Martial Arts, storytelling dance of India, and syncopated rhythm of tap dancers. Circus performers from “The Petite Palace” also perform, with tips on how to juggle, spin plates and hang from a trapeze.

Think you have what it takes to be a Ninja? Try the Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course! On hand to help is The Island Ninja, Grant McCartney.

Stilt walkers, musicians, magicians, and jugglers stroll the grounds during the festival. The Mcfestival is free and open to the public. For more information please visit DallasInternationalChildrensFestival.com.

About Laughter League

Led by founders Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley, Laughter League teams can be found providing professional Healthcare Clown Programs, School Education programs and world-class variety entertainment around the world. The performances subsidize Laughter League hospital and school programs and enable the team to do the work that transforms lives every day. Laughter League currently provides laughter care at Boston Children’s Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Cook Children’s Medical Center. The nonprofit also provides educational shows to North Texas schools and public libraries. For more information, visit LaughterLeague.org.

