Kinky Boots Struts Into Dallas April 23-25

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KINKY BOOTS struts back into Dallas with a limited engagement of the multi-award-winning Broadway musical at Winspear Opera House April 23-25. Tickets for the North American Touring production of Kinky Boots are avalable now at attpac.org.

Leading the tour will be Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von’Du” as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, and Blaise Rossmann will play the Angels. The KINKY BOOTS tour will also feature Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Blake Du Bois, Brianna Clark, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

Multiple Awards for Kinky Boots

Winner of the Tony®, Grammy®, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony®-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

Kinky Boots in Dallas Special Events

Several special events have been added for Kinky Boots April 23 opening night performance at 8 p.m. in Dallas, including a pre-show happy hour hosted by PNC. The PNC Patio Sessions at Sammons Park feature free live music and lawn games, with drinks and bites from Flora Cantina from 5:30-8 p.m. There I Ruined It! will perform on the community stage.

Pride Night pre‑show activities start at 6:30 p.m. in the Winspear lobby, including a performance by Turtle Creek Chorale, a festive Pride Night photo‑op, giveaway tables, and more. Special discounted tickets are also available for the April 23 performance.

North American Tour of Kinky Boots

The North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes Direction Recreated by DB Bonds, Choreography Recreated by Rusty Mowery, Music Supervision by Will Van Dyke, and Casting by Murnane Casting. The tour production stage manager is Nate Coffey.

The KINKY BOOTS creative team includes Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of KINKY BOOTS is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway. The original Broadway production of KINKY BOOTS was produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.

KINKY BOOTS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information about Kinky Boots in Dallas, or the recently announced 2026-2027 Broadway Season at Winspear Opera House in the AT&T Performing Arts Center, please visit attpac.org.