Friends of the Dallas Public Library Presents Literary Lions Luncheon

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The Friends of the Dallas Public Library (FoDPL) will hold its annual Literary Lions Luncheon on Wed., April 22, marking more than 75 years of championing the Dallas Public Library. Held during National Library Week, an annual celebration organized by the American Library Association, the event celebrates the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in our communities. Proceeds from the event benefit the city’s 28 branch libraries and the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, supporting workers, educational programs, literacy initiatives, and community impact events throughout the city of Dallas.

The luncheon will take place at the Arts District Mansion at 2101 Ross Avenue in Dallas from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring a keynote address from award-winning sociologist and author Eric Klinenberg. He will be joined in conversation by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of KERA’s Think. Sponsorships and tickets are available at bit.ly/literarylions. For more information on underwriting and donations, please contact Friends of the Dallas Public Library at [email protected].

Keynote Speaker Eric Klinenberg

Klinenberg, a passionate advocate for libraries, is the author of Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life. The book highlights that thriving democratic societies rely not only on shared values but also on shared spaces that foster connection, education, and opportunity. Praised as an NPR Book of the Year and a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, Palaces for the People underscores libraries as essential civic investments.

“Libraries are community lifelines. They bring people together, bridge divides, and are just as essential to a strong, resilient community as physical infrastructure,” said Klinenberg. “I am thrilled to join the Friends of the Dallas Public Library for the Literary Lions Luncheon and celebrate the incredible work these institutions do every day.”

Klinenberg serves as Helen Gould Shepard Professor of Social Science and Director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University. His scholarly work has been published in journals including the American Sociological Review, Theory and Society, and Ethnography, and he has contributed to The New Yorker, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and This American Life.

2026 Literary Lions Award to Atmos Energy

At the 2026 Literary Lions Luncheon, the Friends of the Dallas Public Library will present the 2026 May Dickson Exall Award to Atmos Energy. This award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to support Dallas’ public library system. Atmos Energy’s steadfast support of the Dallas Public Library for the past 17 years has had a meaningful impact across our community. Each year, thousands of children and families explore and learn at Bookmarks. Adults from across Dallas earn their GEDs through library programs, creating life-changing opportunities for themselves and their families.

Through the newest program, Juego Conmigo, in partnership with UT Dallas, families are receiving early literacy instruction and play-based learning experiences that extend far beyond the classroom. Schools visiting the Central Library benefit from bus scholarships, allowing students to experience the Library’s vast collections and engage with interactive learning tools such as the Discovery Wall. This breadth of support reflects Atmos Energy’s deep and lasting investment in the Dallas Community and demonstrates what is possible when corporate leadership invests in the social infrastructure that helps communities thrive.

Friends of the Dallas Public Library

“With budget reductions looming and the threat of library closures, the time is now for conversations about the impact and value of libraries in Dallas,” said Denise McGovern, Executive Director of FoDPL. “We hope that you will join us and be inspired to advocate for the future of our libraries and their role in building a future Dallas.”

Friends of the Dallas Public Library was founded in 1950 by prominent Dallasites including Stanley Marcus, Leon Harris, Everette DeGolyer, and Rabbi Levi Olan. The organization is dedicated to advocating for the vital role of libraries in our community. With a mission to inspire, secure, and grow philanthropic support and advocacy to benefit Dallas Public Library and the diverse community it serves, the organization has successfully launched grassroots campaigns to restore city funding, leading to expanded hours, increased staffing, and enhanced services across our library system. For more information, please visit supportdpl.org.