CHISD Update From Superintendent Hudson

Superintendent Hudson’s Letter to CHISD 3/26/20

On Monday, April 6, the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote to postpone the May 3 Election to November 3. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently gave public entities the option of postponing their spring elections until November.

Dallas County holds elections for Cedar Hill ISD, as well as many other school districts and municipalities within the County. Because the County will not be hosting in May, the District does not have the infrastructure to host it on its own. If the Board votes to postpone the election, it will not allow for new candidates. The candidates who filed in time for the February deadline will be the only candidates on the ballot.

Cedar Hill ISD Campus Teachers of the Year for 2019-20

We are proud to announce the Cedar Hill ISD Campus Teachers of the Year for 2019-20. We want to ensure that they are recognized, even if we don’t have a chance to congratulate them in person:

Jerlyn Williams – High Pointe Elementary School

Kandace Montgomery – Collegiate Prep Elementary School

Angel Hale – Permenter Middle School

April Williams – Highlands Elementary School

Melissa Tyler – Waterford Oaks Elementary School

Lisa Johnson-Hannah – Bessie Coleman Middle School

Tonine Jackson – Bray Elementary School

Shelly Williamson – Plummer Elementary School

Kathy Boyd & Jeffrey Ellis – Cedar Hill High School/Ninth Grade Center

Brittney Thompson – Lake Ridge Elementary School

Tamecia Crump – Collegiate Academy

KeShun Williams – Collegiate High School

Unfortunately, at this time we have cancelled our traditional Teacher of the Year & service awards ceremony scheduled for April 28, 2020. The communications department is working on developing another option to recognize our top teachers and the staff members who are set to retire at the end of the school year. We will update you when plans have been made.

During this uncertain time, many local businesses face unprecedented economical challenges. The Cedar Hill Business Community has always supported CHISD and continues to do so even in these troubled times. Now, it’s our turn to support them. Here is a link to local Cedar Hill businesses that remain open during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic: https://www.cedarhillchamber.org/cedar-hill-strong

We appreciate the way the Longhorn Nation continues to persevere during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill Independent School District

