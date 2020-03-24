Breaking News: Cedar Hill ISD To Consider Postponing Trustee Election

CEDAR HILL ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO VOTE ON POSTPONING BOARD ELECTION TO NOVEMBER

(Cedar Hill, TX) – The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote on Monday, April 6 to consider moving the May 2 elections to Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day).

The Board is considering this unprecedented action due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the subsequent Shelter in Place issued by Dallas County. While the Shelter in Place runs through Friday, April 3, it could possibly continue. Regardless, social distancing practices are likely to proceed through the next few weeks.

Last week, Dallas County Elections (DCED) Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole issued an update to say that DCED will not be contracting with entities to conduct elections. Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided local governments with the option of postponing their respective elections to November.

“Dr. Hudson and the Board of Trustees are committed to acting in the best interest of Cedar Hill ISD and the Cedar Hill community,” CHISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said. “We want to accept Governor Abbott’s waiver to postpone our May elections. In light of what is happening in our country, we do not want to further burden our citizens. If that means postponing the May Board elections to November for the sake of public safety and health, we are prepared to do that.”

If November elections are approved by the Board, voter registration will be October 5, and the deadline to submit an application to vote by mail will be October 23. The dates for early voting would be October 19-30. This year, there are three Board positions up for election. Trustees Michael Quildon and Angela Roberts have announced that they will not be seeking re-election this year.

To view the candidates for each open position visit chisd.net/elections.

Comments

comments