CHISD Superintendent Letter To Longhorn Nation

March 17, 2020

Dear Longhorn Nation,

On Monday, Cedar Hill Independent School District announced that it will be closed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This decision was made due to advice from the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) with the intent of slowing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cancellation includes classes, activities and after-school programs. In addition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the STAAR Test is cancelled this spring.

Even though school will not be in session, it does not mean that students will stop learning.

The CHISD Administration has been working diligently to provide students with meaningful instruction via Flex Learning. Flex Learning refers to a school day or period of time where teachers and scholars communicate online and continue their learning from home.

With Flex Learning, our staff is sharing assignments to provide continued learning at home while school is closed. On the first day of the online learning more than 1,381 scholars logged on to begin and complete lessons. Teachers will be available via email to answer questions and provide support from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

On Monday evening, during the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting, Trustees unanimously approved a resolution that allows the district’s more than 900 employees to be paid while the schools are closed. This measure applies to salaried, hourly and auxiliary employees. I applaud the Board for approving this resolution, this will allow us to ensure all of our employees receive a paycheck to take care of their families.

Despite school being closed, we will still offer free breakfast (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and lunch meals (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on weekdays, via pick-up, at the campus locations below. Children 18 and under must be present in the vehicle to receive meals. No school ID is required. Please pay close attention to the specific doors:

• Plummer Elementary (Door #5)

• High Pointe Elementary (Door #11)

• Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #5)

• Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

The district is moving away from the SAFE Longhorn Hotline; it will no longer be available to staff and students. In an effort to better serve our community, we have launched an online Thoughtexchange. We want to know your thoughts and questions concerning the district’s response to COVID-19. Please share your feedback and comments at

https://my.thoughtexchange.com/647862050. A member of the communications department is monitoring the online conversation and will respond to questions.

Parents, the District is working diligently to address refunding student fees related to end of the year activities. We appreciate your patience on this matter, and it will be addressed in a timely manner.

It is important that we communicate clearly and often. I will send an email to staff and families at noon each weekday. You are encouraged to visit chisd.net/coronavirus for ongoing updates and information.

Thank you for your continued support of CHISD

Save

Comments

comments