Celebrating the 2020-2021 Duncanville ISD Campus Teachers of the Year

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Congratulations Duncanville ISD Campus Teachers of the Year

Each year, Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated during the first full week of May. This year, especially, we want to celebrate our fabulous teachers and thank them for all of their hard work.

Congratulations to our campus teachers of the year. From Duncanville High School Jesse Cannon, Christina Clark, Lakelia Jones and Karen McQuaid. A shoutout is in order for Lori Rhodes from PACE High School and Oredia Marsh Smith from Summit Education Center.

Janis Brady and Andrea Franklin are Teachers of the Year for Byrd Middle School; Eika Johnson and Porscha Price from Kennemer Middle School along with Kelly Hogan and Randall Woods from Reed Middle School.

Brandenburg Intermediate School’s Teacher of the Year is Jessica Ford, Connie Kearns represents Daniel Intermediate School and Coralis Mollitor is Teacher of the Year for Hardin Intermediate School.

Duncanville ISD Elementary Teachers of the Year

Elementary teachers of the year are Sarah Martin from Acton Elementary School, Daisy Azu from Alexander Elementary School, Brenda Sanchez from Bilhartz Elementary School, Ruby Tijerina from Central Elementary School, Linda Pacheco from Fairmeadows Elementary School, Angela Whitfield from Hastings Elementary School, Dawn Fluitt from Hyman Elementary School, Alyssa Spencer from Merrifield Elementary School and Patrice Preston from Smith Elementary School.

Comments

comments