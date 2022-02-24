Cedar Hill ISD Food Service Bid RFP 21-22-04

Facebook

Request for Competitive Sealed Proposal

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY RFP #21-22-04, 10:00 a.m. (CST)

You are invited to submit proposals to the Cedar Hill ISD Business Office for the services listed above. Proposals will be received at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 300 Cedar Hill, TX 75104 until Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the time indicated above (CST). Instructions to access the proposal package from the District website are as follows: Website www.chisd.net; go to Departments; go to Business Office on the left; go to Purchasing on the left; go to Current Bids; Download RFP # 21-22-04. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Cedar Hill High School – 1 Longhorn Blvd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104. The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.