Cedar Hill High School Art Program Competes in Vans Art Contest

Cedar Hill Scholars Are Submitting Creative Shoe Designs for Vans Custom Culture Contest

By Honisti Bisor

The Cedar Hill High School Art Program is taking part in a very creative competition. Scholars have the chance to win various prizes from the creative contest run by Vans, a well-known shoe and skateboarding company. Scholars competing in the contest submitted a decorated pair of Vans, sent in by Vans. They have the chance to win shoes and a cash prize to go towards the campus’ Art Program.

Cedar Hill Art Teachers Danielle Johnson and Jenny Winfield, have both participated in the contest before.

“Vans has been doing this contest since around 2009 or 2010. Ms. Winfield actually told me about it,” Johnson stated, “We did apply in 2017, but sadly didn’t make it that far, but I think this year will be different.”

The scholars in the Art program show great promise in the contest as the deadline to submit their shoes nears.

“The scholars are hard working and are full of great ideas,” Winfield said. Not only are the instructors excited to be in this contest, so are the students.

A Chance For Art Program To Be Recognized

“We always do projects like painting and customizing shoes, and the scholars always get really invested in it, so when they heard about being able to be in the contest, they were on board instantly,” Johnson said. “Overall, I feel like this is the chance for the Art program to be recognized. This helps get the word out about what we do and the things we create while in the art program. Art is an excellent outlet and things like this competition, helps students express themselves through their work.”

Both the instructors and the scholars are more than ready for the project. With the submission just one day away, the scholars have their themes ready for the contest and ready to submit the final project for judging.

Vans High School Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets. Vans believes everyone should be empowered to express themselves creatively and should be given the tools to do so. Custom Culture High School is a national high school customization competition using blank Vans shoes to be customized around the specific themes, Hometown Pride and Head in the Clouds.

