COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in Dallas County Exceeds Demand

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

It’s Easier Than Ever To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine In Dallas

DALLAS –When COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Texas getting an appointment was like trying to get front row tickets to see George Strait in concert, difficult if not impossible. Waitlists were long, intimidating, and people were driving 3+ hours away from home to get their shots.

Now, the supply is greater than the demand and Dallas County residents can schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center. To schedule the shot, you just register and make an appointment through the Dallas County website. Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has transitioned from the registration waitlist to a vaccination scheduler now that vaccine supply has increased and the waitlist has been depleted.

Also, if you are a resident 55 and older you may receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Fair Park without an appointment or pre-registering on the website. Just go to Gate 10 or Gate 2 at Fair Park with a photo ID during operating hours.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “There is plenty of vaccine. What’s stopping you from getting yours this week?”

Moderna & Pfizer Vaccine Available at Fair Park

Dallas County residents can to go https://dallas-county.quickscreen.health/dallas-co#/screening to register and make an appointment for their vaccine. Individuals may also call 1-888-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) for an appointment. If individuals have previously registered on the DCHHS waitlist but have not yet been contacted, it is possible information was incorrectly captured and they should re-register for a same-day or next-day appointment.

Dallas County is currently administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at Fair Park but on separate days. For the vaccine calendar and daily operating hours, please visit https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-landing.php.

Health Officials Urge Dallas County Residents To Get Vaccinated ASAP

“We recognize that there are people who are not able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment and are in need of other ways to get access to the vaccine. This system is intended to make the pathway to getting vaccinated easier for Dallas County residents. We urge everyone in Dallas County to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” added Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Anyone age 16 and older in Texas is eligible for a vaccine, and there are multiple tools to help you find COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. Vaccine locator tools: https://bit.ly/30wBegN According to Texas DSHS, 4 out of 10 eligible Texans have received their first COVID-19 vaccine as of April 8, 2021.

Comments

comments