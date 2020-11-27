Cedar Hill Police Need Help Investigating Hit and Run

CEDAR HILL – The Cedar Hill Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that happened several days ago near Highway 67.

Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit and run on Wednesday, November 25 at around 8:33 p.m.

Police responded to the pedestrian incident on the east frontage road of Highway 67 near Pleasant Run Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found a 17-year old male with injuries.

The vehicle, which was reportedly a four-door silver or light colored passenger vehicle according to witnesses, fled the scene after striking the pedestrian and before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to an unnamed area hospital with serious injuries. A press release indicated the victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The Cedar Hill Police department is asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved contact Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

