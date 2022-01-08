Cedar Hill Police Investigate Fatal Crash At Great Clips

Facebook

One Fatality, Cedar Hill Actively Investigating

Early this morning, at approximately 8:53 am, Cedar Hill Police Officers and Firefighters responded to Great Clips, located at 445 E. FM 1382 regarding a Major Crash.

A witness told us the SUV crashed through so “violently that it made it all the way through the shop floor, back to the office.” No reports of additional injuries at this time, cause of the crash has not been released.

Officers arrived and discovered a vehicle, reportedly a SUV (possibly a Range Rover), had driven through the building. Officers located an unresponsive person who was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased person will not be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call our Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext 2127.