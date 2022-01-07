Ellis County COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 23

Facebook

Positivity Rate In Ellis County Hits 39.6%

We all know by now that when COVID cases increase, hospitalizations usually follow. Today’s COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ellis County have increased from 45 yesterday to 68. Eleven patients are in ICU and 57 are on a MedSurg unit. Hospitalizations in the state are the highest in three months, with over 9,000 COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ellis County has risen all week, currently it is another record high of 39.6%. While cases are on the rise, the Midlothian ISD dashboard showed 122 cases, that’s down four from yesterday.

DSHS reports 275 new COVID-19 cases today, 80 are probable and 195 confirmed. Active COVID-19 cases in the county as of 1/7/2022 are 3,230. The state reported 54,263 new COVID-19 cases and 114 new fatalities. Ellis County’s fatality count has increased by one since yesterday for a total of 495 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Area hospitals remind residents to please not visit the ER for a COVID-19 test or seeking treatment for mild symptoms.

Additional COVID-19 Testing Appointments Available this Weekend, Jan. 8-9, at Local Drive-up Kiosks.

Testing kiosk locations in Midlothian, Red Oak, and Waxahachie, Curative have added time slots for appointments to meet the current demand. These sites offer a PCR self-test with healthcare worker assistance. Tests are sent to the lab daily. To make an appointment, go to www.curative.com

For those seeking monoclonal antibodies, the Joint Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center in Ferris has now officially run out of all monoclonal antibody treatments. Due to a national shortage and shipments allotted by the federal government, they are unsure when they’ll receive a new shipment.