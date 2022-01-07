Ellis County COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 23

Positivity Rate In Ellis County Hits 39.6%
We all know by now that when COVID cases increase, hospitalizations usually follow. Today’s COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ellis County have increased from 45 yesterday to 68. Eleven patients are in ICU and 57 are on a MedSurg unit. Hospitalizations in the state are the highest in three months, with over 9,000 COVID-19 patients.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ellis County has risen all week, currently it is another record high of 39.6%. While cases are on the rise, the Midlothian ISD dashboard showed 122 cases, that’s down four from yesterday.
DSHS reports 275 new COVID-19 cases today, 80 are probable and 195 confirmed. Active COVID-19 cases in the county as of 1/7/2022 are 3,230. The state reported 54,263 new COVID-19 cases and 114 new fatalities. Ellis County’s fatality count has increased by one since yesterday for a total of 495 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Area hospitals remind residents to please not visit the ER for a COVID-19 test or seeking treatment for mild symptoms.
Additional COVID-19 Testing Appointments Available this Weekend, Jan. 8-9, at Local Drive-up Kiosks.
For those seeking monoclonal antibodies, the Joint Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center in Ferris has now officially run out of all monoclonal antibody treatments. Due to a national shortage and shipments allotted by the federal government, they are unsure when they’ll receive a new shipment.