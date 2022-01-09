Arlington Police Investigate Possible Double Homicide

Facebook

ARLINGTON HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

On Friday, January 7, 2022, at approximately 7:53 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after a resident reported finding two people unresponsive in the parking lot. The caller stated they’d heard what they believed to be gunshots at the Felix Apartments roughly ten minutes prior to finding the victims.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 31-year-old male and a 21-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators do not believe either of the victims lived at the apartment complex. At this time they are unsure why they were at the location. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was found in the parking lot and seized as evidence.

No arrests have been made. Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Hall at 817.459.5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.