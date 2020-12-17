Cedar Hill Police Chief Says Crime Is Down In Almost Every Category

While Dallas has seen a significant uptick in crime this year, with over 224 homicides and aggravated assaults increasing approximately 30%. With many struggling to make ends meet as well as civil unrest, many local cities have seen an increase in crime. However, Cedar Hill shares they’ve decreased their crime rate per 1000 residents, as well as decreased Violent and Property crimes.

A message from Cedar Hill Police Chief Reyes:

Earlier this year, we made a commitment to do our best to keep our community updated on incidents occurring in our city. We also updated our crime mapping software to include the ability for everyone to view a snapshot of police incidents across the city as well as those in Desoto and Duncanville. With more information, there will be the perception that crime in our community is increasing. There are several news stories about how crime is increasing in many cities across the country. This is the case in Cedar Hill.

In 2018 and 2019 Cedar Hill had the lowest Violent Crime Rate as compared to many of our surrounding cities. In 2020, Crime in Cedar Hill is down in just about every category. Violent Crime decreased by 24% (86 to 65) compared to 2019 and Property Crime decreased 27% (1145 to 834). We are a retail shopping destination for the region; with that will come a high number of retail related property crimes. That is important to note as many third party analysts measure safety based on overall crime rate per 1,000 residents (Property Crime plus Violent Crime). Our Crime Rate per 1000 residents also decreased this year by 27% (25.68 to 18.76).

Be assured that our officers and support staff are working hard to keep you, your families and our community safe. Please visit our website for links to our annual reports and crime mapping information.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday Season!

Chief Reyes

Holiday Reminders

Cedar Hill PD does remind you Tis the Season for mischief, so as you do your holiday shopping to keep the following in mind:

If you’re going to be out after dark, park in lighted areas.

If paying with credit cards, take your credit card out at the register.

If possible, walk out with other shoppers.

Remember, call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

