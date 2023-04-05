Cedar Hill Ordinances: 2023-778, 2023-779, 2023-780

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-778

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 2001-64, AS AMENDED; CHANGING THE ZONING MAP DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED AT THE WEST TERMINUS OF SHOWCASE DRIVE, WEST OF NORTH CANNADY DRIVE AND LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS A PORTION OF LOT 8, BLOCK C OF THE CEDAR HILL CROSSING ADDITION, FROM THE “LR” (LOCAL RETAIL) DISTRICT TO THE “PD” (PLANNED DEVELOPMENT) DISTRICT; INCORPORATING A DEVELOPMENT PLAN, CONCEPTUAL BUILDING ELEVATIONS, ORNAMENTAL SIDING CONCEPTS, GARAGE DOOR CONCEPTS, BUILDING ELEVATION VARIETY, DECORATIVE LIGHT STANDARDS, DECORATIVE SIGNAGE, AND A CONSENT FORM; ESTABLISHING SPECIFIC DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN STANDARDS; ADOPTING DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS; PROVIDING FOR A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

Passed, approved and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 28th day of March 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-779

AN ORDINANCE authorizing the issuance of “CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2023”; specifying the terms and features of said bonds; levying a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax for the payment of said bonds; and resolving other matters incident and related to the issuance, sale, payment and delivery of said bonds, including the approval and execution of a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement and the approval and distribution of an Official Statement; and providing an effective date.

Passed, approved and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 28th day of March 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-780

AN ORDINANCE authorizing the issuance of “CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2023”; providing for the payment of said certificates of obligation by the levy of an ad valorem tax upon all taxable property within the City and a limited pledge of the City’s combined Waterworks and Sewer System; providing the terms and conditions of such certificates of obligation and resolving other matters incident and relating to the issuance, payment, security, sale, and delivery of said certificates of obligation, including the approval and execution of a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement and the approval and distribution of a Preliminary Official Statement and an Official Statement pertaining thereto; and providing an effective date.

Passed, approved and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 28th day of March 2023.