Cedar Hill Mayor Announces New Library Site

Cedar Hill New Library Site

On July 25 Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason announced the location for the long-anticipated new library to a group of library patrons and supporters. The new site is located near the Cedar Hill Government Center and the city’s planned-for-“Signature Park,” at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and N. Cedar Hill Road.

“I’ve come to this library as a school kid, as a college student, and now as an adult,” said Mayor Mason. “More than just books, the library offers programs for kids and adults, technology resources, and community meeting space. The new library will be able to meet the needs of our community today and into the future.”

Cedar Hill Voters Approved Library Funding

Cedar Hill voters approved funding for a new public library facility in November 2017. The city council appointed a citizen committee to recommend a location, and the City closed on the recommended property in July.

The next step in the project will be engaging an architectural and engineering team to begin the design of the site. Interested citizens are invited to follow the progress of the library project at letstalkcedarhill.com.

The Zula B. Wyly Library, located at 225 Cedar Street in Cedar Hill, 972-291-7323, is still operating. Their mission is “to be the community place that acts as the Door to Discovery connecting our culturally rich and diverse community to resources and services that promote lifelong learning, personal growth and development, and awareness of the arts.” For more information visit cedarhilltx.com/676/Library.

