DSM Adds ASL Signed Performances + Special Show Packages

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) are adding American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances to the 2019/2020 Broadway season. DSM is also offering five-of their most-wanted shows for special packages.

Each DSM musical for the 2019/2020 season will offer professional ASL interpretation matinees the second Saturday of each performance. Seven national touring Broadway hits: “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Disney’s Frozen,” “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “CATS,” “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape To Margaritaville,” and “The Band’s Visit. All shows will be presented at the Music Hall at Fair Park, except The Band’s Visit which DSM will present at the Winspear Opera House on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

DSM provides state-of-the-art Assisted Listening Devices at all of its performances through their HEAR US NOW!® program. The Music Hall at Fair Park significantly improves patrons’ listening experience with hearing assist connectivity options and sound quality. These enhanced listening opportunities are delivered by methods ranging from DSM enhanced headsets to technology compatible with T-coil, FM receiver (Phonak channel 1 or equivalent), or selected streamers.

“Our mission at DSM is to provide access to the magic of musical theatre to everyone,” said DSM president Ken Novice. “HEAR US NOW!® and our ASL performances are just a few examples of what we are doing to fulfill this objective.”

Patrons interested in ASL subscriptions will be seated in section B of the Music Hall to ensure the best sight-line and proximity to both the interpreters and the on-stage performance. ASL subscriptions can be purchased online, use promo code: ASL20.

The 2019-2020 five-show packages offered by DSM start at $185, and are only available through August 26. The five-show package includes “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Disney’s Frozen,” and “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Packages are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or at by calling 866-276-4884 Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (214) 426-4768.

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

