DART and Trinity Metro Rail Lines to Connect at DFW Airport

DART Silver Line Project Moves Forward

On Tuesday, April 14, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a payment of $21.5 million to Trinity Metro for reimbursement of project costs incurred by Trinity Metro in the construction of approximately 2-miles of rail and platform facilities linking the Cotton Belt line to the DFWIA Terminal B passenger rail platform. The reimbursement is associated with the facilities to be shared by the DART Silver Line.

In addition, DART will provide Trinity Metro $6 million for access rights to Terminal B at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for the future DART Silver Line project once it begins revenue service in 2023. The Trinity Metro Board of Directors approved the agreement on Monday, April 13.

“The Silver Line helps address strong demand by a growing number of residents and employees in the eastern portion of the region for a convenient and efficient connection to DFW Airport,” said Paul N. Wageman, chairman of the DART Board of Directors. “We are pleased to finalize the agreement with Trinity Metro. It marks another important right of way segment that DART has secured and is critically needed to complete the construction of the Silver Line.”

Silver Line Project Includes 10 New Stations, 26 Miles

With revenue service scheduled for 2023, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.

When completed, the $1.3 billion Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The Silver Line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations, DART’s Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART’s Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.

More information about the DART Silver Line Regional Rail project can be found at www.dart.org/silverline.

