Cedar Hill ISD Reaches Lone Star Governance Leaderboard

Cedar Hill Received 3rd Highest Score In Texas

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is one of just 11 school districts in Texas – and the only one in Dallas County – to qualify for the Lone Star Governance (LSG) Leaderboard, for the first quarter of 2021.

Lone Star Governance is a Texas Education Agency (TEA) continuous model for school boards in collaboration with their superintendents. The sole objective is improving student outcomes.

LSG provides coaching and support, through a continuous improvement framework, for school boards that choose and commit to intense focus on this objective.

LSG has five pillars – Vision, Accountability, Structure, Advocacy and Unity. It also provides systems for governing legal and fiscal responsibility.

“The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees are especially proud of this accomplishment,” CHISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said.

Cedar Hill received a quarterly score of 84 – the third highest in the state – and completed 40 percent of student outcome minutes.

“The Trustees and I understand the importance of working with LSG,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “It is a definitive way to ensure that our student outcome goals are achieved.”

The LSG Leaderboard lists school districts whose boards self-evaluate using the LSG Integrity Instrument. The Leaderboard is updated in February, May, August and November.