Local School Districts React To Gov. Abbott’s Announcement

TEA Says Guidance To Come Later This Week

Today’s announcement by Governor Abbott is sending shockwaves across Texas, as local leaders and superintendents scramble to respond. The million dollar question: what will TEA require and or allow school districts to enforce when it comes to masks?

Statement from the Texas Education Agency:

“Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34) takes effect next Wed., March 10, 2021. Updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week.”

Midlothian ISD Responds To Abbott’s Executive Order GA 34

Midlothian ISD released the following: “This afternoon, Gov. Abbott issued Executive Order GA 34 effective Wednesday, March 10.

While Midlothian ISD is waiting for further guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Morath and our local health authority, our district continues to require all staff and students to continue wearing masks and following our current health and safety protocols until Wednesday, March 10. Currently, we are operating under the health protocols found in the guidance by TEA.

As soon as Texas school districts receive more information from the TEA and our local health authority, we will keep you informed of any changes that might occur beginning March 10.”

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Continues Mask Requirement

March 2, 2021

Dear Longhorn Nation,

You may have learned that the state government lifted the mask mandate this afternoon. In doing so, they also gave cities, counties and school districts the opportunity to continue the mask requirement as they see fit.

Here at Cedar Hill Independent School District, we certainly believe the mask requirement should continue for the foreseeable future.

The masks have allowed us to return to a semblance of normalcy. They have prevented COVID-19 cases and allowed in-classroom learning to begin and thrive.

We believe in taking care of scholars, staff and their families. We need to be mindful of the health and well-being of others.

As we plan for the 2021-2022 school year, we understand that social distancing is a key component for CHISD.

I will be grateful for the day when we no longer have to wear masks, but we will not suspend this necessary public health measure until the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other medical leaders deem it safe.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill ISD

Red Oak ISD Awaits Guidance From TEA

“Today, Governor Greg Abbott lifted the State mandates effective Wednesday, March 10 allowing businesses to return to 100% occupancy and no mandatory masks.

While Red Oak ISD is waiting on further guidance from TEA Commissioner Morath, we are asking all staff and students to continue following our current safety protocols including social distancing and required masks through Friday, March 12.

We will send updates as quickly as decisions are made for returning to school after Spring Break.”

