Cedar Hill Girls Track & Field Trio Signs On Wednesday

Hard Work Pays Off For Track & Field Trio

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) After they graduate next Friday, they’ll no longer be teammates, but that doesn’t mean that Cedar Hill High School seniors Brya Brewer, Jasmyn Reece and Kennedy Smith won’t keep in contact.

“We’ll send each other our school’s track schedules to see if we face one another,” Brewer said.

On Wednesday, Brewer (Texas Tech), Reece (Texas) and Smith (Midwestern State) signed their respective scholarships in the Cedar Hill High School C Gymnasium.

They each earned nearly a full scholarship, which is rare in Track & Field, said CHHS head girls track & field coach Jason Reed.

“I’m ecstatic – this proves how much hard work they’ve put in, and how all of their hard work has paid off,” Reed said.

The signing brings the total of CHHS Girls Track & Field Athletes who will compete in college to four. Senior sprinter Essence Dupree signed with University of North Texas-Dallas before the season. Reed said the number of signees could grow before the month is over.

A Strong Senior Year

Brewer entered the season having never competed in the Triple Jump. She ended up setting the school record in the Triple Jump (43 feet) and winning the gold medal in Triple Jump at the UIL Class 6A Track & Field Championships last month in Austin. She finished seventh in State, in the Long Jump.

“It felt really good to know I won state,” Brewer said. “It was super exciting to have a really good senior year after last season was cancelled due to COVID-19.”

At Texas Tech, Brewer said she’ll compete in the Triple Jump and Long Jump, and possibly, some running events. She competed in the 4×100 Meter Relay at Cedar Hill.

Reece broke the school record in the Long Jump (19-8) and will compete in that event, along with the 4×100 and 4×200 relays at UT.

“I was so happy that I broke the school record – I’d been wanting to break it ever since freshman year,” Reece said. “I was close last year, and I kept pushing this year.”

Continuing To Compete At The Collegiate Level

Smith earned a combination of athletic and academic scholarship to Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.

“I’m very excited,” Smith said. “Ready to go there and show people what I’m made of.”

Smith competed in the 100 and all three relays for Cedar Hill, and she’ll remember the enjoyment and the hard work of her senior season.

At MSU, she plans to continue competing in the 100 and 4×100, and to add the 200.