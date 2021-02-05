Cedar Hill ISD Opens Centralized Enrollment Center for Families

Share via: 0 Shares 0





CHISD Enrollment Center Opens February 8

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is proud to announce the opening of its new Centralized Enrollment Center. Located at 504 East Beltline Road in Cedar Hill, the new enrollment center will serve as a 1-stop shop for families registering and enrolling their children in Cedar Hill ISD.

“This is a momentous occasion for our school district,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “With our new enrollment center, families who have more than one child no longer have to drive to multiple campuses to register their children.”

The enrollment center which opens to the public on February 8, will also process district withdrawals, student transfers and dual residency needs. There is bilingual front office staff to welcome families and provide support. District health services staff also office there to help families with questions about shot records or immunizations. The Transportation office also has space at the new enrollment center to discuss with families route information and special accommodations for scholars.

Because registration is fully virtual in Cedar Hill ISD, any parent who needs access to computers or other assistance will be able to use the computer lab located in the enrollment center.

CHISD Enrollment Center Hours

The enrollment center, which is under the CHISD Student Services Department, is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff at the enrollment center will process enrollment and registrations needs for new scholars throughout the year.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the district has several requests to adhere to social distancing requirements. Only one family member is allowed to conduct business at a time. Masks are required, and there is limited capacity in the waiting area. Social Distancing is practiced.

The Beltline Building was built in 1984 as Beltline Intermediate School and served in that capacity until 2011. That year, the building was used as the CHISD Police Department Offices (which are still there), the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) and home of professional development training.

