Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars.

The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.

“This is an excellent program that will raise scholars’ academic performance,” CHISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Shemeka Millner-Williams said. “We’re thrilled to offer our scholars the unlimited, 24/7 support that Paper provides and we can’t wait to see what we’re able to accomplish together.”

Paper is available for scholars in grades 3-12.

This is a free service that we’re providing, so scholars are encouraged to use it as much as they need, whenever they need.

CHISD teachers also have accounts and will be able to review all scholar activity to see what they’re working on and provide more targeted instruction as needed.

Paper tutors have been specially trained to conduct expert, academic support in a secure, chat-based platform. With a commitment to helping scholars learn, they’ll never give CHISD learners answers, but rather interact with them in an encouraging tone to lead them forward.

To learn more about Paper you can sign up for a Paper hosted Parent Info Session, available in both English and Spanish. To speak to a member of the Paper team directly, you can reach them at parents@paper.co.

To see Paper and the help it offers firsthand, login with your scholars. To get started, simply visit PAPER’s student login page, type in your campus name, and log in via Google using your school credentials. This link is also available under the Students Tab of chisd.net