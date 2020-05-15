Cedar Hill ISD Goes To Extraordinary Lengths For Graduation

Following is a letter from Dr. Hudson to CHISD Parents …

Dear Longhorn Nation,

We have done everything we can, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide a normal experience for our Class of 2020 graduates. And we want to provide the most authentic graduation experience, within the guidelines of health, safety and social distancing.

Earlier this week, school districts in Dallas County received a letter from County Health Authority Director, Philip Huang, strongly discouraging indoor and outdoor graduations. We are still exploring ways we could do an in-person graduation in a safe way, but we have a robust “Plan B” in place – a hybrid graduation ceremony.

A hybrid graduation ceremony is a compilation of scholars in small groups filmed individually giving their graduation speeches and accepting their diplomas. This complies with the Governor’s Executive Orders and guidance from state and local public health officials. A full edited video will be released to the public via a link on chisd.net and the District’s YouTube channel on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The District is going to great lengths logistically to make this happen so that our seniors will have something both memorable and safe. The videos will be filmed on May 26 and 27 for both Cedar Hill and Collegiate High Schools. Two family members per graduate will be able allowed to present their scholar a diploma.

Hybrid Graduation Ceremony Is Not The End

An email was sent out today to the parents and scholars of the Class of 2020, which provided the details of the hybrid graduation. If we could wave a magic wand and return to normalcy, we would because it is a very difficult time for seniors. We hope they find comfort in knowing, as Winston Churchill once said, “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” Brighter days and future achievements lie ahead for our seniors!

Next Friday, May 22, 2020, will be the final day of the 2019-2020 academic school year for Cedar Hill ISD. We encourage all scholars to complete their assignments and communicate with their teachers about outstanding assignments before next Friday.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill Independent School District

