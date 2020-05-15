Six Additional COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

Eight New Recoveries In Ellis County

May 15, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 265 cases of COVID-19, including 181 recoveries.

These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a 52 year-old male of Glenn Heights, a 20 year-old male and 69 year-old male of Ennis, a 53 year-old male of Red Oak, and a 62 year-old female and 63 year-old male of Waxahachie.

With coordination through the State of Texas, Ellis County will be hosting a FREE mobile testing site. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

Ellis County FREE COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site

Date: Monday, May 18th

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Waxahachie Civic Center- 2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165

To be eligible for testing, you must have at least one of the following symptoms:

• Fever and/or chills

• Cough (Dry or Productive)

• Fatigue

• Body aches/muscle or joint pain

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Headaches

• Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

• Nasal Congestion

• Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Registration begins Sunday, May 17th, at 8am. Residents can schedule an appointment by phone at (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/ to register online.

