Cedar Hill Facilities Begin to Reopen Monday, May 18

City Of Cedar Hill Facilities Reopening May 18

The City of Cedar Hill will welcome the public back to the Cedar Hill Government Center, Tri-City Animal Shelter, and Zula B. Wylie Public Library in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18. Other City facilities will remain closed until future reopening phases are announced, based on guidance from state and local health officials.

To protect the health of City employees and the Cedar Hill community, visitors to City facilities will be asked to wear a face covering or mask and self-screen for symptoms of possible COVID-19 before entering City buildings. The City encourages residents to continue to access services online at cedarhilltx.com and over the phone at (972) 291-5100.

Cedar Hill Government Center

Utility Services customer service windows are open. If possible customers should pay their bill online, by phone at (469) 272-2931, or through the drop box located in front of the Government Center.

Municipal Court service window is open. The court encourages customers to resolve their court case online or by phone at (469) 291-5113.

Neighborhood Services, including building inspection and code enforcement is available by appointment only. Call (972) 291-5100, ext. 1111 to schedule an appointment.

Planning is available by appointment only. Call (972) 291-5100, ext. 1080 to schedule an appointment.

Public Works services are available by appointment only. Call (972) 291-5126 to schedule an appointment.

City Administration and Human Resources are open and make appointments if possible. Call (972) 291-5100 to schedule an appointment.

Tri-City Animal Shelter is open during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and occupancy is limited to 10 guests in the building at a time. Call (972) 291-5335 to schedule an appointment for adoptions, strays, and surrenders.

The Zula B. Wylie Public Library will be open for limited express computer stations and free business center services, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Library will continue to provide curbside services. Find more information at cedarhilllibrary.org.

Parks & Recreation Amenities

Tennis and basketball courts are open with a limit of four people per court.

Restrooms are open at Crawford Park and Valley Ridge Park

Parks and trails remain open

Pavilions, gazebos, athletic fields, and playgrounds remain closed, and water fountains remain turned off.

The Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, Senior Center, and Crawford Park Pool remain closed at this time, based on guidance from state and local health officials.

Residents can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community by avoiding crowds. Keeping 6 feet from others, washing hands often, wearing face coverings in public, and staying home when sick. Individuals age 65 and older and those with medical issues, such as diabetes, heart or lung disease, cancer, or weakened immune system have a higher risk of getting very sick or dying of COVID-19. State and local health officials continue to recommend that at-risk individuals and older adults stay home as much as possible and avoid face-to-face contact with others.

